Richard Camken

AUBURN - Richard Camken, 91, of Auburn, passed away August 21, 2022 at Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Syracuse, initially Richard followed in the footsteps of his father Alexander Camken, a barber of 40 years, in taking over the business. Then over the years, he changed his career and was employed by the West Genesee School District as a Head Custodian, where he retired.

His hobbies were hunting, fishing and bowling, which his children enjoyed with him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Cecilia (Bator) Camken, and his loving wife, Frances of 67years.

Surviving are their loving children, daughter, Debbie Feeley (Peter Briggs) of Auburn; son, Richard Camken (Kim) of Syracuse; three grandchildren, Kiel Camken, Jessica Feeley Walsh, (Lauren Walsh) and Matthew Feeley; and great-grandson, Giacomo "Jack" Walsh (Giaco, to GG Pop); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lakeland. Richard and his loving wife, Frances will both be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 41861 St. Hwy. 10, Delhi, NY 13753.

Arrangements aree being handled by Giminski-Wysocki Funeral Home - (315) 422-5087.