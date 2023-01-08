Richard D. DeLeo

Richard D. DeLeo passed away on January 3, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia. Richard was born in Lyons, NY to Gloria and Frank DeLeo.

He graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1974 and went on to receive an Associates Degree in Electronics from Cayuga Community College.

He retired after 30 years of employment at the former Creative Electric. He spent his life providing for the love of his life, Penny (Shufelt) DeLeo and his two children Amy (Bellamy) and Christopher.

He spent many hours playing baseball with his son, including coaching Boys and Girls Baseball for several years. He and his daughter, Amy played in a band together for several years. He had a lifelong love of music, and played in a band almost his entire life. He loved getting together with his friends to play music and catch up on the latest news in everyone's lives. "Clydetown" always held a special place in his heart. In his short time here on earth, Richard, also known by many as Dick, Richie and Dickie, provided his friends and family with many memories that will help make the sting of his passing a little less painful.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and mother of his children Penny; his older brother, Joseph DeLeo (Karen); his children Amy (Steve Bellamy) and Christopher; his beloved grandchildren Alexandra DeLeo, Tucker and Noah Bellamy as well as his granddaughter on the way, Hannah Bellamy.

There will be no calling hours, a private service and burial will be at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Richard to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate or make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, that Richard was an active donor to.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Richard.