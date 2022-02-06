Richard D. Nelson

STUART, FL - Richard D. Nelson, 89, of Stuart, FL passed away on January 28, 2022 at Solaris Health Care Parkway.

Born in Auburn, NY, he had been a resident of Stuart for 38 years after living in various cities in the Eastern US.

Prior to retiring, he was in retail management with various companies including WT Grant Co., International Cruise Shops and Goodner's Variety Store as well as owner operator of Nelson's Department Store in Auburn, NY.

He served in the US Army from 1955-57.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Knight; daughter Sandra Nelson; and grandson John Thomas Brock all of Stuart, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990, (772)600-3203 or on line at www.humanesociety-tc.org.

There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.