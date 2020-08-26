× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard D. Ruston III

Nov. 4, 1952 - Aug. 22, 2020

OWASCO - Richard D. Ruston III, 67, of Owasco, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.

Mr. Ruston was born in Bremerton, Wash., on Nov. 4,1952, to the late Richard D. Ruston Jr. and Shirley J. Ross Ruston. He proudly served our country with the United States Navy on U.S.S. Forrestal. Richard retired from Auburn Correctional Facility in March 2009 after 30 years of employment. He loved listening to the Rolling Stones and spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and will forever be missed.

Richard is survived by his loving family; his daughters: Melissa (Michael) Dello Stritto and Molly (Charles) Prichard; his grandchildren: Angelo, Rowan and Madeline; his sisters: Sally (Kenneth) Osborne, Judy (Michael) Honey, Rosemary (Billy) Cosseomon and Sharon Ruston.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, Garrett Ruston in 2019.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn.

A private memorial service will be held prior for the family. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Syracuse Recovery Services 180 Genesee Street Auburn NY 13021.

