Jan. 7, 1974 - Aug. 6, 2023

TROUTVILLE, VA - Richard David Wagner, 49, of Troutville, VA, and formerly of Skaneateles, NY, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Werner Wagner.

Rich centered his life around his worship of God as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. This was evident especially in his love of creation and the outdoors. He loved working with the cows on the dairy farm and hiking in his spare time.

He was also known as a hard worker wherever he went and was always more than willing to lend a helping hand. He was known to have a big heart and we look forward to the time when we are reunited with him in paradise.

Rich is survived by his wife, A. Ann Wagner; his mother, Marcia Wagner; brother, Kevin (Chrystal); sister, Lisa (Jon); niece, Leah; nephews Chad, Adam, and Joseph; and aunt, Barbara (Roger).

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Daleville. The service will be livestreamed and please contact the family for more information.

Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel and Crematory, Roanoke, VA (540) 977-3909.