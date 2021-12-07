Richard 'Dick' Bertollini

July 27, 1931 - Dec. 5, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Richard "Dick" Bertollini (Gramps), 90, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Dick was born in Van Buren, NY on July 27, 1931 to the late Lewis and Florence Smart Bertollini.

Dick is survived by his three children, Marsha (Ben) Anderson, Floyd (Linda) Bertollini and Mark (Kathy) Bertollini; his siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years, Doris Bertollini.

Dick was very well known in his community and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr. Weedsport. Face masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department.

