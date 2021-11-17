Richard "Dick" H. Loveless

Richard 'Dick' Loveless

April 24, 1951-Nov. 13, 2021

PORT BYRON — Richard "Dick" Loveless passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in his home while surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Syracuse NY on April 24, 1951 to his beloved parents Harley and Evelyn Loveless, Dick spent his childhood working on his grandparents farm, flying kites and being spoiled as the baby of the family.

After graduating high school, Dick went on to study the electrical trade which he grew to love, spending 31 years of service as a skilled trades electrician at New Process Gear until his retirement in June 2002. He carried this skill set and knowledge with him until the day he passed.

Throughout his adulthood, Dick spent much of his time becoming an avid bowler, for which he obtained a perfect game. Following in his father's footsteps, he perfected the game of cribbage. He also worked to become a competitive horseshoe player, with his best partner and wife, Sandy. Dick had a fond love of all things western, the art of flying, and watching his children grow up to play sports, participate in dance recitals and other hobbies.

Dick loved family dinners and all things food. He was an all-American man, who was a very proud Ranger Dad, enjoyed the "golden age of music" between the 50s & 60s and loved spending time with his friends at his favorite stops.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Shaffer) Loveless; his son, Thomas (Mary) Loveless; daughters: Jennifer and Nikki (CJ) Loveless; his twin brother, Raymond (Patti) Loveless; brother-in-law, Wilfred (Linda) Bushnoe; his grandchildren: Evelyn, Ben and Matt; as well as many cousins; nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Harley and Evelyn, his sister, Linda Bushnoe and brothers, Robert and Ronald Loveless.

Incredibly dedicated to his loving family and friends, Dick was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Forever in our hearts, we love you always.

Calling hours are being held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Port Byron Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's honor to the Port Byron Fire Department, Throop Fire Department or Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes.