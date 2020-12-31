Richard 'Dick' Howard

Dick was a lifetime drummer and drum teacher based in his hometown of Auburn and served his country as a National Guardsman for six years. He was a loving husband and father to his family and an inspiration to all of the musicians and friends that had the opportunity to know him during his life.

The musicians that Dick played and recorded with during his remarkable career are too numerous to list, but the bands that he played in were the top bands of the region. They are the Chuck "Rubber Legs" Hayden's Rockin' Esquires in the 1950s, Lyman "Butch" Strong's Mark V, Art Robbins Band, the Herb Nelson Trio with Marcus Curry, and the Bobby Doyle Trio in the 1960s. In the 1970s, Dick was the drummer in the Cayugans Big Band, the Butch Strong Duo, which recorded an album named "Comin' on Strong," "Cloudburst," and "Breezin." During the 1980s, Dick formed the Lansing Street Blues Band and toured with Richard Nader's Rock and Roll Revival, which played venues such as The Spectrum and Madison Square Garden. This showcase featured major singers and bands from the Doo-Wop and Motown era such as Chuck Berry, The Platters, and The Shirelles. The Revival was led by Music Director Bobby Comstock and the Bobby Comstock Band, with Dick Howard on drums. Dick played in the 1990s with The Steve Odum Band, Bernie Milton and the Soul Patrol, the Travellin Jones, The Jazz Minds, and many others. In the 2000s, Dick played with The Soda Ash Six, Bob Piorun and The Convertibles, and many local musical stage productions as the drummer in the pit band. Dick recorded with musicians such as Butch Strong, Bob Piorun, Joe Whiting, and Frank Mucedola.