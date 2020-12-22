 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard 'Dick' Louis Thompson

Richard 'Dick' Louis Thompson

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard 'Dick' Louis Thompson

May 27, 1924 - Dec. 18, 2020

AUBURN — Richard (Dick) Louis Thompson, 96, of Auburn died on Dec. 18, 2020 at the Syracuse Community Living Center. Dick was born on May 27, 1924 to Francis and Mildred Thompson and resided in Auburn.

Dick graduated from Central High School in 1942. In 1943, he served in the Army/Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. When he returned home, he was hired by the New York Telephone Company and enjoyed a 40-year career there. He was active in the American Legion and served as a past commander of the Donald R. Ward Post #1259 in Cayuga. After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and working around the house and yard. He and his wife Marjorie "Midgie" enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter for several years. He was a very generous man and was devoted to his family. Since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, he enjoyed and found comfort from virtual congregation meetings with Jehovah's Witnesses.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie "Midgie" F. Greene and missed her greatly. He was also predeceased by his father and mother, Francis and Mildred Thompson and one sister, Janice Harper.

He is survived by one sister, Jean Thompson; his children: Sue (Mitch) Meyer, Jerry (Linda) Thompson, John (Cindy) Thompson, and Ann (Scott) Schafer. He also had several grandchildren: Greg (Jeanie) Meyer, Jeff Meyer, Bill (Colleen) Meyer, Chrissy VanScoy, Audrey (Mark) Stott, Jackie Thompson, Jessie (Durand) Chandler, Amanda (Jake) Mackessy, Kimberly (Marc) Almanzor, Michael Thompson, Heather (Kurt) Vivian, Christy (Mike)Curran, Casey Schafer; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your emotional intelligence higher than average?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News