Richard 'Dick' Louis Thompson

Dick graduated from Central High School in 1942. In 1943, he served in the Army/Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. When he returned home, he was hired by the New York Telephone Company and enjoyed a 40-year career there. He was active in the American Legion and served as a past commander of the Donald R. Ward Post #1259 in Cayuga. After his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and working around the house and yard. He and his wife Marjorie "Midgie" enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter for several years. He was a very generous man and was devoted to his family. Since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, he enjoyed and found comfort from virtual congregation meetings with Jehovah's Witnesses.