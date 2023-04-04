Richard 'Dick' Mark Byrne

Sept. 11, 1945 - March 30, 2023

AUBURN — Richard "Dick" Mark Byrne, 77, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after a short but steady health decline. Dick was born in Syracuse, NY on Sept. 11, 1945, the only child to the late Richard and Olive Byrne.

Dick received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester, a medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, specializing in orthopedics.

Over the years, Dick worked in a number of practices at various locations throughout the country. He eventually settled in Nebraska for 10 years where he met his wife. Dick and his family returned to CNY after accepting a position at Auburn hospital in 1995 where he worked until retirement.

Dick is survived by his wife, Catherine; and daughter, Megan.

Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 and funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023. Both will be held at Brew Funeral Home at 48 South St. in Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.