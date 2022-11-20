Richard "Dick" Strecker

Aug. 28, 1942 - Nov. 14, 2022

HERNANDO BEACH, FL - On Monday, November 14, 2022, Richard "Dick" Strecker of Hernando Beach, FL passed away. He was eighty years old. Dick was a native of Auburn, NY and lived most of his adult life on Cayuga Lake and in Florida.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Dick enjoyed the outdoors and boating on the Finger Lakes and in the Gulf of Mexico. Dick and Linda spent many summers at their Brennan's Beach Camp on Lake Ontario and enjoying cruise vacations. Each journey included exploring new cultures and spending time with dear friends.

A proud American, he had an affinity for World War II history and deep appreciation for the US military. He could often be found reading non-fiction books on various historical or current events. He found great joy in making people laugh, often sharing a joke of the day and playing practical jokes on his close friends.

Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; his children: Jeff Strecker, Sue (Joe) Kalet, Christine Turner, Jill (Lito) Gonzales, Karen (Chad) Polkinghorne; and 12 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Prindle.

A ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Grace Community Church Hernando Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to can make a donation in his name to Grace Community Church or your favorite charity.