Richard 'Dick' Williams

He graduated from East High School in 1950 and was the quarterback for the 1949-1950 undefeated football team. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS DeLong. He was a high school football referee for 34 years, receiving numerous awards. Dick served as the president of the Syracuse Chapter of Certified Football Officials for a term and was also a member. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying charter fishing trips, trolling Owasco Lake, ice fishing in the winter and duck hunting. Mentoring the youth to spark their interest in these sports was very important to him.

A proud moment for Dick was in 1990, when he received the Key to the City of Auburn. Dick was a co-founder of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2002. He was the chairman on both the Hall of Fame Committee and the Bob Dean Scholarship fund. Dick was also a member of various organizations including, Blind Men and Criers, American Legion of Weedsport, Teamsters, Ducks Unlimited, Oneida Lake Association and the Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association. Dick looked forward to his weekly breakfasts with his group of friends, known as the "Liars Club." He was one of the most loyal supporters of the Auburn Maroons and was instrumental in the installation of the stadium's artificial turf.