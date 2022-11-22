Richard Diehl

Aug. 3, 1945 - Nov. 12, 2022

GULFPORT, MS — Richard John Diehl, 77, of Gulfport, MS, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Diehl; brother, David D. Diehl; sister, Mary Prudhomne; two nephews: Raymond John Diehl and Daniel Diehl.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Margaret (Gargan) Diehl, whom he met when they were teenagers ice skating at the Y Field in Auburn, NY; two daughters: Melissa Diehl Fearnow (Darrin) and Margaret Ann Diehl Barq; four granddaughters: Hillary Barq, Lauren Fearnow, Morgan Fearnow, and Katlyn Barq; one great-granddaughter, Leighton Marchioni; siblings: Raymond Diehl (Linda), Ann Baker, Nancy Brahney (Bill); and many nieces and nephews.

Richard had a strong belief of his Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 36 years where he was an usher and a Eucharistic minister. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a handshake. The joke was he was running for mayor of the church.

He never met a stranger and had a kind and gentle heart, always helping without anything in return. "Because that's just his way!"

Richard proudly served his country with the Seabees in the United States Navy and retired a as senior chief. Also, was an officer of the American Legion Joe Graham Post 119, and a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a part of all fish fries, pancake breakfasts and anything that was needed.

Our hearts are broken, and we will miss him for the rest of our days. "God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "come home" "Rest easy brother, we'll take it from here."

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport, MS, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, MS. Memorial donations can be made to St Joseph's Catholic Church Youth Group at youthministry@stjosephcc.com or Knights of Columbus 228-697-6279 email captzing@gmail.com.