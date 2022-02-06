Richard E. Bendall

SKANEATELES - Richard E. Bendall, 80, of Skaneateles, passed away February 1, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He worked on the family farm growing up, Singer Climate Control, Skaneateles School District, Red Star Express and retired from Stott and Davis Express.

He was a 50 Year Member of the Skaneateles Vol. Fire Department.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Evelyn Bendall and his sister Gwen Bendall Tanner.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanette (Hayes) Bendall; sons Ronald (Annegret) Bendall and William (Stephanie) Bendall; also, his much-loved grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas, Steven, Callan, Riley and Sienna; sister Barbara (Bendall) Spain; brother Charles (Debra) Bendall; and brother-in-law Donald (Sandra) Hayes.

There will be no calling hours and burial in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Richard's name to the Skaneateles Vol. Fire Department.

