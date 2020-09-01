Richard E. Hunt
SKANEATELES — Richard E. Hunt, 87, formally of Skaneateles, who resided in Sennett at the time of his death passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Arlene, of Sennett; his son, Terry (Joanne), of Skaneateles; sisters: June May, of King Ferry and Judy Baloni, of Auburn; a granddaughter, Tara (Tom), of Fayetteville, and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
