× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard E. Hunt

SKANEATELES — Richard E. Hunt, 87, formally of Skaneateles, who resided in Sennett at the time of his death passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene, of Sennett; his son, Terry (Joanne), of Skaneateles; sisters: June May, of King Ferry and Judy Baloni, of Auburn; a granddaughter, Tara (Tom), of Fayetteville, and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.