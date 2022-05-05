Richard E. Roach

Oct. 3, 1948 - April 28, 2022

AUBURN — Richard E. Roach, 73, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022 following a brief illness.

Richard enjoyed life. He always had a smile or a joke to tell. He was an avid painter and did many projects for family and friends. He would often be seen riding his scooter to the store or to a friend a house.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his dogs: Molly and Trixie; his three children: Michelle Roach (Aaron Ingersoll), Melody Samara (Ed Chadwick) and Scott Roach (Kate); eight grandchildren: Michael Lumb, Dallas DeNise, Madison DeNise, Zachary Ingersoll, Denver Ingersoll, Cheyenne Wiggins, Justin Roach and Sara Roach; and a friend he was exceptionally close to, Mr. Neil Sharp (Toni).

He was predeceased by wife, Sandra Roach and son, Christopher Roach.

Services are not scheduled at this time and will be done at the discretion of the family.