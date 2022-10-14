Richard Farrelly

AUBURN — Richard Farrelly, 76, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022 in the Commons following a short illness.

Richard was born in Auburn, the son of the late Joseph and Jane (Reidy) Farrelly.

He retired from Curley's Restaurant of Auburn. He volunteered with the Salvation Army and he received a 25-year achievement award. He was a member of the Utopia Club and the VFW Post 1975 Auxiliary.

Mr. Farrelly is survived by his brothers: William, David, Edward, Bernard, Ronald and Timothy; his sisters: Patricia McNabb, Deborah Brew, Kathryn Smith, and Susan Treat; several nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Helen, his parents, and his siblings, Joseph, Shirley, Paul, Jean and Thomas.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E.Genesee St., Auburn, NY with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army of Auburn, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Richard.

