Richard H. 'Dick' Lees

Oct. 25, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021

CONQUEST — Richard H. "Dick" Lees, of Conquest, NY, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Richard was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Cincinnatus, NY to the late Richard E. and Mary Alice Lees.

He was a US Navy veteran of WW II and the Korean War, He worked for General Electric for 36 years. Richard was a lifetime member of the LaBuff-Cole, Post 911, American Legion, Cato, NY, and an advisor to the Sons of the American Legion. He was a member of the VFW in Montezuma, NY and belonged to the Masons of Weedsport, NY (formerly Cato, NY) for 50 years.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, doing puzzles and watching game shows, golf, Yankees baseball and SU basketball with his wife, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time/visiting with his family and friends.