Richard H. Gravelding

Oct. 10, 1943 - Jan. 3, 2023

AUBURN — Richard H. Gravelding, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Mr. Gravelding was born in Buffalo, NY on Oct. 10, 1943, to the late Clarence and Shirley (Quick) Gravelding.

Rick retired as a sergeant for the NYS Department of Corrections. His true passion was music; he was a talented songwriter and musician. He also had a love of trains and over the years he has acquired an extensive collection.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Carmela (Barbagallo) Gravelding; his children: Scott (Colleen) Gravelding, Nicolas (Melissa) Gravelding, Walter Silensky, Karen Skowron, and Diane Murray; his brother, Dr. Michael (Joyce) Moeller; his sister, Deb (Mike) Snyder; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by his stepfather, his in-laws, and his son-in-law, Theodore Skowron, Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.