Richard H. Zellar

Feb. 16, 1940 - Feb. 4, 2023

PALM COAST, FL — Richard Harland "Dick" Zellar, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Palm Coast, FL, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Auburn, NY and resided most of his adult life in Liverpool, NY. In 2019, he and his family moved to Palm Coast, FL.

Richard retired from New Venture Gear in 1999 after 30 years of dedicated employment. After retirement, he worked part-time for the town of Salina Civic Center from 2003-2017.

Dick was a longtime Scouting volunteer (46 years!) in the Oneida Longhouse Council. He served as Scoutmaster for Troop 199, District Committee Member, as well as Camporee and Camp Beaver Patch Designer at Sabattis. Throughout the years, he earned the Wood Badge, the Order of the Arrow, the Oneida District "GEMs" (inaugural member), the District Award of Merit, and the Silver Beaver Award.

He was a dedicated family man, most happy at Sunday dinners where he held court at the head of the table. He was a film buff and a lover of a good story. He liked to read, tinker in the garage and was always on a never-ending hunt for the perfect classic car. Many good times and very happy memories will be forever treasured by his family and friends. He lived a happy life; may he rest in peace.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, RoseMarie (Carbone) Zellar, whom he married on Oct. 19, 1963; his four sons: David (Lori), John (Elizabeth), Timothy, and Michael Zellar; his 11 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Joanne Adams, Donald Zellar, Patricia (Ed) Wyant; his stepsister, Virginia Merring; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Thomas J. Pirro, Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Road) North Syracuse. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Liverpool. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Owasco Lake, Auburn, NY.

Donations in Richard's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org.