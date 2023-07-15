Richard J. 'Dick' Plish

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — Richard J. "Dick" Plish, 88, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was a native of Auburn, the son of the late Anthony and Anastasia Nowak Plish. He was a graduate of Auburn West High School. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge he worked at Columbian Rope, ALCO, and finally the City of Auburn, retiring in December 1994. Dick married Gwen Zewan on July 19, 1958 at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

Dick and Gwen loved traveling to Florida before they moved there. They also made several trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City and went on a few cruises. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed by them.

Besides his wife, Gwen, Dick is survived by his daughter, Maryann (Wayne) Anderson, of Florida his son, David (Krista) Plish, of Auburn, four wonderful grandchildren: Elizabeth and Marley Plish, of Auburn, Christopher (Skylar) and Richard "RJ" Anderson, of Florida, and one great-granddaughter, Lyla Anderson, of Florida who was Dick's little princess.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jeanne Burns, of Camillus; his brother, and sister-in-law: Jack and Marilyn Zewan, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his daughter, Annastasia Marie; his sister, Maryrose and her husband, Ronald Carbino; his sisters: Vivian Logue and Florence Dennison; his brother-in-law, William Burns and his "in laws" Mary and John Zewan.

Dick's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Auburn.

Contributions may be made in Dick's memory to St. Mary's Church or the American Heart Association.