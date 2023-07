AUBURN - Richard J. "Dick" Plish, 88, formerly of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 5, in Port Orange, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 22, in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn