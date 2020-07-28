× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard J. "Dick" Welch

Jan. 1, 1940 — July 20, 2020

SCIPIO CENTER — Richard J. "Dick" Welch of Scipio Center passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.

Dick was born on January 1, 1940, in Sherwood, N.Y., one of three children of the late James and Irene (Bowness) Welch. He graduated from Sherwood Central School. He was a long-time resident of Scipio Center, and a communicant of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community.

He began working with harness horses at the age of 19, and went on to become a trainer, driver, owner, and racing official. He established Richard Welch Stables, and raced throughout the east coast. He amassed over 900 wins, his horses earned over $1.7 million in purses, and he won leading driver honors at Batavia Downs. In 2013, he was invited to participate in the "Legends of Batavia Downs" race. He was known for his trademark toothpick, as you seldom saw him without one.

In 1979, Dick started a second career as a racing official with the NYS Racing and Wagering Board. He worked as a starter and judge at every Standardbred racetrack in New York State. After he retired, he purchased horses and continued his involvement in the sport.