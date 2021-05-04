Richard J. Malinowski

AUBURN — Richard J. Malinowski passed away on May 2, 2021. He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Constantine and Mary Malinowski. He was a lifelong resident of the city of Auburn. Richard retired from Hammond and Irving in Auburn.

He enjoyed his passion for baseball, including the New York Mets and the Auburn Doubledays. He spent decades supporting Auburn baseball, even traveling to follow the team in Pennsylvania and Vermont. He never let his disabilities slow him down. Richard was a one time "Fan of the Year" at Falcon Park. He was featured in a Sports Illustrated article on minor league baseball in the May 31, 2004 edition of that magazine.

Richard is survived by his siblings: Barbara Lupo, Elizabeth Palega, Nancy Dierks and her husband, Richard, Michael Malinowski, Thomas Malinowski and his wife, Sarah, Suzanne VanEpps and her husband, Mark; and sister-in-law Sarina Malinowski; multiple nieces, nephews, greatnieces, greatnephews and cousins.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Ronald, brothers-in-law, Frank Palega and Frank Lupo, and his brother, Ed.