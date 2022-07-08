Richard J. Smith, Jr.

SHARPSBURG, GA — Richard "Richie" J. Smith, Jr., 55, of Sharpsburg, GA, formerly of Montezuma, NY, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the home of his sister, peacefully in his sleep.

Richard was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Richard Smith, Sr. and Roxanne Smith. He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1985 before spending many years as an ironworker and construction worker. He spent many of his later years caring for his beloved parents.

He was a passionate sportsman and sports enthusiast, being an avid hunter and fisherman while watching almost every Syracuse University game, the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Reds, and Nashville Predators. He was well-versed in fantasy literature and enjoyed discussing either sports or novels with his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings: Annie (Terry) Hole, of Sharpsburg, GA, Jennifer (Richard) Wilder, of Conquest, Donald (Kristen) Smith, of Rochester; nephews and nieces: Zachary, Samantha, Dylan, Madison, and Paige; his aunt Jacqueline Smith; and his uncle Lynn Smith.

He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents along with several aunts and uncles.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will follow services at 1 p.m. Internment will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Montezuma.

In lieu of flowers, mass cards or donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, c/o St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY are encouraged.