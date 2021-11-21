Richard J. Stabinsky

WATERLOO - Richard J. Stabinsky, 50, of Waterloo, formerly of Throop, passed away November 17, 2021 at Geneva General Hospital. Dick was born in Auburn, NY to Richard E. Stabinsky and Barbara Cornell.

He proudly served our Country while in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Dick was hired in 1996 as an Auburn Firefighter and later became a Lieutenant. This was a dream of his since childhood, and one that he was most proud of. Upon his retirement in 2020, Dick was a Code Enforcer for Weedsport and Seneca Falls. He was also employed as an EMT and Security Shift Manager at Del Lago Resort & Casino.

In his earlier years, Dick also owned and operated Stabinsky Masonry. He had an incredible work ethic and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He also loved his dogs, as there were many over the years. Above all, Dick was a loving grandfather and more proud of his grandchildren than anything in the world.

Along with his parents, Richard is survived by his children: Morgan (Brandon) Jackson, Eric Stabinsky and Mason Stabinsky; his sister, Adrienne Sessoms; his brothers: Edward Stabinsky and Joseph Sessoms; his grandchildren; Emerie and Rhys Jackson; Angela Stone, the mother of his children; his dog Axel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and good friends he made over the years.

Calling hours for Dick will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn NY 13021. A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop.

Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.