Richard J. Szakalski

AUBURN — Richard J. Szakalski, 68, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 9, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late John and Gloria (Savarese) Szakalski.

He drove trucks for several years and retired from Honeywell but his most enjoyment was transporting children as an Auburn Enlarged City School bus driver.

Rick was an avid bowler, and enjoyed his feline companions, but his passion was collecting, fixing or repairing clocks. He loved spending time with his family and friends, making large, delicious meals for all to share. Rick will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his longtime partner and best friend, Valerie Garlock; four children: Rick (Shannon) Szakalski, Lisa Marie (Rob Mott), Rikkilyn Perez (Jose), Daniel (Melanie) Szakalski; grandchildren: Tessa, Richard J. III, Katelynn (Mathew), Abbigale, Brittney, Rebecca, Tiera, Damien, Zoe, Lacee, Daniel, Tanner; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Louis; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by two brothers: John and Michael.

Calling hours are this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or a local animal shelter of your choice.