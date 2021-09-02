MONTEZUMA — Richard James "Dick" Burcroff, of Montezuma, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

We invite family and friends to join us at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 8208 State Route 90, Montezuma, for a celebration of Dick's life, it's sure to include a PBR or two and some "fish stories."