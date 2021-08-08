Richard James "Dick" Burcroff

Dec. 10, 1946 - Aug. 2, 2021

MONTEZUMA - Richard James "Dick" Burcroff of Montezuma, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on Monday, August 2, 2021.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Karen (Vail) Burcroff, in November 2018.

Dick was born on December 10, 1946 to the late Nelson and Mildred (Lapp) Burcroff. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He spent his career as an electrician, retiring from Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, NY, after 40 years of dedicated service.

Dad enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed many adventures (and shenanigans) with lifelong friends Bill McBride, David Helmer, FrankDiLallo and Dave Rogers. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and he took every opportunity to attend games, support the kids' interests and say "I love you".