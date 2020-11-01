Richard John Dellonte

AUBURN — Richard John Dellonte entered eternal life on October 23, 2020. A lifelong resident of Auburn, New York. Rick was the youngest son of his mother, Sharon Brannigan (Robert) of Ft. Myers, Florida and his father, John Dellonte (Jean) of Union Springs, New York.

Rick is preceded in death by his dad, Robert Brannigan, and his older brothers, John D. Dellonte and Mark A. Brannigan.

Rick will be forever missed by his brothers, Mark Dellonte (Amy S. Barry) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Michael Brannigan of Auburn, New York, and his little sister, Alisa Dellonte Hall (John Hall) of Rochester, New York. Rick was the joyful uncle to Nick, Katie, Alex, Abbe, Sophia, Aimei and Pei.

A strong willed and strong shouldered man, Rick had a heart of gold and a generous spirit. On any given day during the season Rick could be found in his tree stand waiting for the next big buck to pass by. He defined his family beyond just blood. Rick's best friend, Jeff Bouley, remains a chosen brother and forever a member of the entire Dellonte Family. Jeff and so many others were lifelong friends to Rick. Rick worked hard his whole life no matter the job, including as a custodian at the Auburn High School, a job he loved.