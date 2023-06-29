Richard Joseph Powers

1943 - 2023

AUBURN — Richard Joseph Powers, 79, of Auburn, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023.

Those who knew him will remember him as a handy man, a woodworker, and someone who was always willing to help others as best he could.

He was proud of his military service, both in the Navy and the Army Reserve. He was strongwilled, kind, loud, family oriented, and very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Richard was born in Auburn in October 1943 and married Judith Anne Baran in September 1966. Their children, Kenneth and Michele, rounded out their family.

After leaving the Navy, he worked for several different organizations, eventually settling into NYSEG, where he remained until he retired.

In retirement, Richard spent most of his time working in his shop or walking around Lowe's and Home Depot, buying things for his shop. He and Judy also enjoyed traveling with their camper. They traversed the country and often visited with family and friends (both US and Canadian), spending a handful of winters in Florida.

It has now been two years since the untimely death of his wife Judy. While he made a valiant effort to find joy in those surrounding him, he mourned her loss and began to fail from health issues of his own. He struggled quite a bit toward the end but has now made his way back home and is at peace.

While reunited with Judy and his parents, George and Joan Powers, he will be leaving a grieving family behind. His children and their spouses: Ken and Lynn Powers and Michele and John Stebbins; five grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle, and Matt Powers and Ben and Emma Stebbins; and four sisters: Mary Alice Webster, Margaret Eve, Sharon Cleaver, and Deborah Wilczek.

Richard enjoyed the time spent with various family and friends beyond expression. He will be sorely missed, but his presence will continue to be felt by those who knew and loved him best.

Calling hours will be conducted Friday evening, June 30, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Sacred Heart Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

If you would like to make a donation in Richard's name, please give to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn, NY.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.