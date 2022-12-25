Richard K. Parker

Dec. 7, 1924 - Dec. 20, 2022

AUBURN - Richard K. Parker, 98, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Commons on St Anthony. Mr. Parker was born in Trumansburg, NY on December 7, 1924 to the late Chester Parker and Fannie Smith Parker Reynolds.

He proudly served his country with the United States Army during WWII; and was stationed in Italy.

Richard, along with his late wife, Ann, owned and operated Auburn Poultry for 25 years.

Mr. Parker was a talented woodworker and following his retirement, he often would participate in the CCC Christmas Craft Fair and the Syracuse Regional Market, where he would sell his handcrafted items.

Above all, Richard cherished the time he spent with his family, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He will be missed dearly by his daughter, Renee Dominick and her husband Roger of Auburn; his son, Richard Parker and his wife Sandra of Nashville; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several siblings, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Ann Bovi Parker in 2019.

Services will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.