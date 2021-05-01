Richard Kemp Blodgett
May 22, 1933 - April 20, 2021
AUBURN — Richard Kemp Blodgett, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Kendal At Hanover in Hanover, NH. Dick was born in Auburn, NY on May 22, 1933 to Helen Kemp and Loyal Blodgett.
He was raised in Auburn, graduated from Auburn East High School in 1951 as Salutatorian and received a scholarship to attend Dartmouth College. Dick graduated Phi Beta Kappa with the Class of 1955 and received his M.B.A from Dartmouth's Amos Tuck School in 1956. While at Dartmouth, he participated in the marching band, the Dartmouth Outing Club and ROTC. During retirement he was an active member in the Class of 1955 alumni group, serving for many years as Class Secretary and later as Vice President. He also led fundraising for his Tuck School class.
Dick had the great fortune of meeting his future wife Ruth Emerson when home in Auburn during the summer of 1953. They married in 1957. Shortly thereafter Dick completed his basic Army training in Maryland and started his career in finance for IBM in Endicott, NY. His career with IBM spanned 33 years and took him and his family to White Plains, NY, Armonk, NY, San Jose, CA, Poughkeepsie, NY, Rocky Hill, NJ, Wilton, CT, and London, England. Upon retirement, for the following decade he partnered with several other IBM retirees as consultants to the City of New York and a number of small, private businesses.
Dick and Ruth owned a home in Wilton, CT for 31 years and were active members of the Wilton Congregational Church. Dick also volunteered with the Wilton Library Association, served on the Wilton public school system's school building committee and also on the Board of Directors of the Mountain Grove Cemetery Association in Bridgeport, CT. Dick was interested in genealogy and joined the Sons of the American Revolution and Founders and Patriots of the American Revolution during his retirement.
New Hampshire was always a favorite destination. Dick and Ruth purchased a summer cottage on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH in 1966, spending as much time as they could there every year. Dick enjoyed maintaining a large flower and vegetable garden, spending time fishing and boating and following the Boston Red Sox. They moved to Hanover full time in 1999 and joined the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College where Dick sang in the choir. Dick also became involved with the Upper Valley United Way (now Granite United Way), the Upper Valley chorus, the Shaker Museum in Enfield, NH and the Hanover Hostel (now Maynard House). Dick and Ruth enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Dick's retirement, attending Dartmouth reunions and gatherings with longtime friends from Auburn and IBM.
Dick will be remembered for his kindness, his generous volunteering and his warm smile. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth (Emerson) Blodgett; daughters: Susan Russell and her husband, James Russell, of Cambridge, MA, and Karen Blodgett, of San Francisco, CA.; grandsons: John Russell, of Belmont, MA and Thomas Russell, of West Lafayette, IN.; and nephews: John Blodgett, of Clarendon Hills, IL, Stuart Blodgett, of Newark, NY, and Bruce Blodgett, of Auburn, NY. He was predeceased by his brother, John "Jack" Blodgett, of Newark, NY.
There will be a private graveside service for family members over the summer. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Granite United Way or the American Heart Association.