Richard Kemp Blodgett

Dick and Ruth owned a home in Wilton, CT for 31 years and were active members of the Wilton Congregational Church. Dick also volunteered with the Wilton Library Association, served on the Wilton public school system's school building committee and also on the Board of Directors of the Mountain Grove Cemetery Association in Bridgeport, CT. Dick was interested in genealogy and joined the Sons of the American Revolution and Founders and Patriots of the American Revolution during his retirement.

New Hampshire was always a favorite destination. Dick and Ruth purchased a summer cottage on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH in 1966, spending as much time as they could there every year. Dick enjoyed maintaining a large flower and vegetable garden, spending time fishing and boating and following the Boston Red Sox. They moved to Hanover full time in 1999 and joined the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College where Dick sang in the choir. Dick also became involved with the Upper Valley United Way (now Granite United Way), the Upper Valley chorus, the Shaker Museum in Enfield, NH and the Hanover Hostel (now Maynard House). Dick and Ruth enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Dick's retirement, attending Dartmouth reunions and gatherings with longtime friends from Auburn and IBM.