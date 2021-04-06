Richard Kenneth Thomson

Like a true renaissance man, Richard then became a truck driver, both over the road; spending countless days traveling the country to support his family, and locally; driving propane trucks for Agway. Later in life, he followed his passion and became a Deputy Officer for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department where he devoted many hours until his retirement.

Richard loved camping with his family and spending time by the lake. He spent his youngest years traveling and working in a variety of jobs. He loved to tell his family stories about when he worked with horses at a racetrack, when he cooked fresh seafood in his restaurants, or about the interesting characters he had met. Richard also enjoyed trips to the Jersey Shore and Myrtle Beach with his family.

Later in life, Richard enjoyed being at home with his wife while caring for their house and land; attending school functions for his grandchildren, and relaxing with family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April, 9, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308 or Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478

