Richard Kenneth Thomson
AUBURN — Richard Kenneth Thomson, of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully beside his devoted and loving wife, Marcia Sager-Thomson on Monday, April 5, 2021
Survived by his daughters: Meghan Wingerter (Jeremy) and Brooke Wingerter; and his grandsons: Seamus Farrell, Liam Farrell, and Braedan Bilak; also survived by his stepmother, Peggy Thomson; brother, James Thomson; sisters: Donna Satterlee (Richard), and Sue Walker (Steve); brother, Kevin Thomson (Berry); sister, Pam Mickles (Jerry); as well as his youngest brothers: Jonathan Thomson and Christopher Thomson (Betsy); his aunt, Denise Delaney Sanders; and many beloved relatives, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Predeceased by his father, Richard Thomson and mother, Dorothy Delaney Thomson; as well as by his uncle, David Delaney and his wife, aunt Nancy Cunningham Delaney, his aunt, Barbara Katusha (Edward), aunts: Sue Thomson Fitch, and Beverly Thomson (Michael); sisters: Joan Tucker (Nathan), and Holly Neuffer.
Richard attended the Culinary Institute of America. Upon graduation, he was an Executive Chef in the Washington DC/ Maryland area and later in New York in such cities as Cooperstown, Conklin, and Auburn. He loved to cook for his family, and teach them the tricks of the trade. He was known for his skill in the kitchen and worked in the field for thirty years.
Like a true renaissance man, Richard then became a truck driver, both over the road; spending countless days traveling the country to support his family, and locally; driving propane trucks for Agway. Later in life, he followed his passion and became a Deputy Officer for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department where he devoted many hours until his retirement.
Richard loved camping with his family and spending time by the lake. He spent his youngest years traveling and working in a variety of jobs. He loved to tell his family stories about when he worked with horses at a racetrack, when he cooked fresh seafood in his restaurants, or about the interesting characters he had met. Richard also enjoyed trips to the Jersey Shore and Myrtle Beach with his family.
Later in life, Richard enjoyed being at home with his wife while caring for their house and land; attending school functions for his grandchildren, and relaxing with family.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April, 9, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308 or Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com