Richard L. Painter, Jr.

AUBURN — Richard L. Painter Jr., 67, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. He was the son of the late Richard L. and Barbara J. Schield Painter.

Mr. Painter was born in Fulton, NY and resided in the Auburn area for a number of years.

He was educated as a chef, who worked in several restaurants. More recently he was self employed in food sales.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie Haberacker, of Johnstown, NY and several close friends, including Colleen Acquilano and Sandra Masters.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.