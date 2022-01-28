Richard L. Peer

Aug. 21, 1932 - Jan. 19, 2022

AUBURN — Richard L. Peer, 89, formerly of Virgil, NY and most recently of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 with his daughters at his side. Born Aug. 21, 1932 in Rome, NY, he was the youngest son of the late William and Hattie (Griffith) Peer.

Richard grew up on Bloomfield Avenue in Rome, NY and attended Rome Free Academy. He served in the Army from 1954-1956. After basic training at Ft. Knox, KY he was posted to Alaska where he crossed the Arctic Circle. After the Army, he attended the University of Michigan where he admitted his studies were interrupted by his love of skiing. He later received a degree in engineering and worked as a methods engineer for Smith Corona for over 30 years.

Richard enjoyed many hours of ice fishing on Oneida Lake with his son-in-law, Greg. He was an avid vegetable gardener, bird watcher, and music lover ... often strumming "Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue" on his ukulele. Richard was an enthusiastic cook and loved anything with spaghetti or seafood. Richard enjoyed trips to the Maine coast. He and his wife, Martha, were antique collectors, loved garage sales, and sold many finds on eBay.

Richard was predeceased by his siblings: Arlene Peer, Elizabeth Wightman, Leroy Peer, and William Peer; his daughter, Linda Lee Peer Orioli, and his wife of over 50 years, Martha Jane (Scott) Peer.

Richard is survived by his three daughters: Vicki (Gregory) Fuerst, of Avoca, NY, Diane (Charles) Corsi, of Cortland, NY, and Denise (Michael) McCole, of Auburn, NY; grandchildren: Andrew (Olivia) Fuerst, Carly (Josh) Meacham, Bradley (Chantel) Fuerst and Leah (Brian) Kidder, Paul and Erin Corsi, Dr. Katherine and Kristi Orioli, Sean and Meghan McCole; great-grandsons: Rhys and Cole Meacham and Lindsley and Carson Kidder; good friend and companion, Betty Davenport; along with several nieces, nephews; and other extended family members. Richard loved his family dearly and was immensely proud of their accomplishments.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Heather Wasileski and staff who went above and beyond to provide exceptional, compassionate care. Thank you to staff and friends at Bluefield Manor for making the past five years such happy years.

In keeping with Richard's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.