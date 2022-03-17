Richard L. Scott

WEEDSPORT — Richard L. Scott, 79, of Hillside Lane, Weedsport passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

In addition to Sally Scott, his loving wife of almost 20 years, Richard is survived two sons: Stephen Scott, of Auburn and Jeffery Scott, of Oneida. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lori Scott.

Private burial in Lake View Cemetery, Cayuga, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences with the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.