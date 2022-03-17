 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard L. Scott

  • 0

Richard L. Scott

WEEDSPORT — Richard L. Scott, 79, of Hillside Lane, Weedsport passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

In addition to Sally Scott, his loving wife of almost 20 years, Richard is survived two sons: Stephen Scott, of Auburn and Jeffery Scott, of Oneida. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lori Scott.

Private burial in Lake View Cemetery, Cayuga, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences with the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows link between using the internet as an escape and increased depressive symptoms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News