Richard L. Smith

Jan. 29, 1942 - May 4, 2023

AUBURN - Richard L. Smith, 81, of Arlington Ave., Auburn, NY, passed away Thursday May 4, 2023 at his home.

Richard was born in Miden, NE on January 29, 1942, the son of John Harold and Ellavere (Blume) Smith.

He was employed as a truck driver for DOT out of Liverpool, NY. He and his wife enjoyed being part of a dance group.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Havener) Smith; son, James Patrick Smith; a sister, Joyce Strong; a brother, Patrick Smith.

He was predeceased by his parents and daughters Janet and Jenney.

Friends are invited to call on Monday May 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. from the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Graveside services to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

Contributions to the charity of one's choice.