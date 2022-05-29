Richard Lee Cole

CATO - Richard Lee Cole, 52, of Cato, NY, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife Holly Fabian; his children Kayla Cole, Amanda (Steven) Waite, and Robert Cole; his grandchildren Rylee, Ryan, Bailey, Sophie, and Emerie; his parents Gary and Charmaine Cole; his brothers David Cole and Matthew Cole; his grandmother Janice Kline; several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Rose Cole, his grandfather George Kline, and his uncle Mark Cole.

If you didn't see Rick in his truck you would see him with his family who he loved most. He was a loyal employee at Weston Transportation for the past nine years and treated them like a second family.

His family will have a Celebration of Life and dish to pass at Labuff Cole American Legion on June 11, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.