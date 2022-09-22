Richard Leslie Mabbett

June 29, 1970 - Sept. 19, 2022

WEEDSPORT - On Monday, September 19, 2022, Richard Leslie Mabbett peacefully passed away with his family by his side. Rich was born in Mohawk, NY on June 29, 1970, to Richard and Kathryn Mabbett.

As a child he thoroughly embraced a small-town life in Weedsport, NY. Of paramount importance, was his role as a father and husband; nurturing and providing for his family in that small town where he remained until his final days.

In his professional life he was an Estimator with various construction companies. Rich was a lifelong outdoorsman with a zeal for hunting, fishing, or a round of golf, sharing these passions with his family and good friends. In his downtime he enjoyed the solace of reading and woodworking.

In addition to his parents; as well as his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa Vatter Mabbett; he is survived by his three sons: Owen, Aidan and Connor Mabbett; brothers: Jason (Tina) Mabbett and Colin (Andrea) Mabbett; father-in-law, Lawrence Vatter; brothers-in-law: Larry Vatter, Jr. and Jason (Gregory) Vatter; one nephew, Garrett Mabbett; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rich is pre-deceased by his mother-in-law, Kay Vatter, as well as his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, September 23, 2022 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph's Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, NY.

Contributions may be made in memory of Rich to The Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.