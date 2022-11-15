Richard M. Balash

Feb. 18, 1954 - Nov. 1, 2022

GILBERT, AZ — Richard M. Balash, 68, of Gilbert, AZ, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Dick was born and spent most of his life in the Auburn, NY, area and was the son of the late Walter "Mitch" and Stephanie (Yaworsky) Balash.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patti (Maggio), of Gilbert, AZ; sons: Brian (Heather), of Fayetteville, NY and Chris, of Gilbert, AZ; and grandchildren: Isabella and Preston, of Fayetteville, NY. Additionally, he was predeceased by his brother David, of Auburn, NY; and leaves behind brothers: Bob (Carmeen), of Pittsburgh, PA, and Peter (Jess), of Rochester, NY; and sisters: Patricia Belyea, of Rochester, NY, and Carole (Tim) Klewicki, of Aurora, IL. Also surviving are several nieces and a nephew.

He attended Mt. Carmel High School in Auburn, NY, and graduated from Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse, NY. Dick also graduated from the U.S. Military Academy Prep School, served in the Army, and attended Central Michigan University.

A long-time employee of the US Postal Service, he most recently worked for Westminster Village in Arizona. Dick loved going to concerts with his wife Patti. He also was nicknamed the "Trickster" by many of his friends - he had a great love for Syracuse Orange sports and a great love for watching his sons play lacrosse and hockey.

A private memorial service will be held for Dick at a future date.