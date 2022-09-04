Richard M. 'Richie' Garr

June 19, 1945 - Sept. 1, 2022

AUBURN - Richard M. "Richie" Garr, 77, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. Born in Auburn, NY, on June 19, 1945, he was the son of the late Mel and Gladys (Raner) Garr.

Richie served proudly in the US Navy. Part of his time was served on the USS Longbeach which was the first nuclear ship in the Navy fleet. They did the first world cruise of the Navy along with the USS Enterprise and the USS Bainbridge. The cruise took a year and a half to complete. Richie was a true loyal Veteran who loved his country.

After his service, Richie drove tractor trailers; he enjoyed life on the road. When he was not on the road he loved camping, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a 47-year life member of the Auburn Elks Lodge #474.

Richie is survived by his children Kevin (Abbie) Garr, and Elizabth Garr; his sisters Sherry Garr (Paul Anderson), and Phyllis (Fritz) Allen; his beloved granddaughters Lilli, Rylee, Gracie, Breanna and Kira; nieces and nephews, Sarah (JD) Forrest, Scott and Shane Maneri; great-niece and nephew Madison and Max; his friend and mother of his children, Darlene Garr.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roger Garr.

Visitation will held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn. At noon, the Elks Lodge will perform the ritual for fallen Elks; followed by a remembrance service to celebrate Richie's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or the Auburn Elks #474

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.