Richard Michael Cornell

Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda; stepson Justin Hammeke (Katie); brothers: William (Patricia), of Mount Laurel, NJ; Shawn (Maggie), of Springfield, Mo.; sisters: Dona Marie (Rick) Foreman, of Middleburg, Fla., Laura Ann (the late Curt) Grant, of Port Huron, Mich.; nieces and nephews: Rebecca Dallam (DVM), of Oswego, NY, Jean Cornell, of Washington, DC, Jacob, John and Joel Grant, of Port Huron, Mich., Carly Cornell, of Springfield, Mo. In addition many Ferguson, Aldrich, and Newkirk family members survive in the Auburn area.

Besides his love for his fishing resort and all the effort he put into it, he cherished his Yorkies: Josie and Teddy. When not repairing one of the cabins or checking guests in, you would find him on his boat trying to catch that elusive bass. We know that he is cleaning the biggest trout ever for a 'heavenly' dinner. Services will be private due to COVID-19 with burial near his parents in Leavenworth National (Va.) Cemetery.