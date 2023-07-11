Richard N. Boedicker

Aug. 8, 1938 - July 7, 2023

AUBURN — Richard "Dick" Boedicker passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.

A native Auburnian, he was the son of John and Eunice Boedicker. Richard was a graduate of St. Alphonsus Parochial School and of Auburn's East High School Class of 1956.

After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Marines for two years. He was a retired New York State Corrections Officer. Richard was the treasurer of the retirees club for many years.

As a lifelong member of St. Alphonsus Church, he had served on many parish activities. He was an active member of the St. Alphonsus and East High Alumni Class Reunion Committees. He was also a Board member of the ACFCU, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy VanLiew Boedicker; children: Elizabeth Myers, Anne (John) Dorio, Rich (Julie) Boedicker; brothers: John (Dodie), Tom (Pam), Bill, Bob (Chris) Boedicker; grandchildren: Emilee, Claire, Hannah, Abby (Justin), Ellie, Esther and Caroline Myers, Fran (Avery) Ogburn, Nicole (Chad) Hardenburgh, Eric and Craig (Emma) Dorio, Neil, Ella Boedicker; five great-grandchildren; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, David Boedicker and their parents, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

He treasured his time spent with family and friends. His laugh, kindness to all and love, will always be remembered.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023 his calling hours will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY, or American Cancer Society.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.