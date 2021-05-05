Richard Nielsen

AUBURN — Richard Nielsen, 78, formerly of Auburn, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. Dick was a native of the area, the son of the late Earl and Rita (Beardsley) Nielsen.

He was a Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1960 to 1965. He was retired from Auburn Correctional Facility.

He married his wife, the former Catherine Greene in 1970. She predeceased him July 18, 2016. He resided in Pawleys Island, SC for the past 23 years.

Graveside services for Dick will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery (use Gate 5). Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.