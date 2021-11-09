Richard P. Bannister, Sr.

ROCHESTER — Richard P. Bannister, Sr., 88, of Rochester and formerly of 48 Melrose Road, Auburn, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Norman R. and Winifred (Park) Bannister, and was also predeceased by his loving wife Barbara J. Bannister.

He was a graduate of East High School in Auburn, NY Class of 1951. He went on to graduate with honors from Colgate University in 1955. He received a BS in English and was a prolific writer. He went on to serve in the US Army as part of the Army Corps of Engineers. He and his family did an overseas tour in Germany as part of his service.

He started his professional career with Metropolitan Life. During his career he worked for various companies in a Sales and Management role. After his retirement, he moved to Rochester, NY to be closer to his kids and grandkids who were his greatest joy.

Dick was a proud Veteran and all it stands for. He was an avid dog lover and rescuer with many beloved pets over the years. He spent most of his time doing projects around the house and enjoyed watching sports on television especially SU basketball and the Bills.

He will be greatly missed by all for his good humor and appreciation for the little things in life.

He is survived by his, children: Richard, Jr. (Joanne), John (Keely), Susan Meiklejohn, Cynthia Wilmot, Sarah Flummerfelt (Bob); grandkids: Katie, Brian (Christine), Pete, Allie (Scott), Molly, Ruby, Royal, Bobby, Joseph, Matthew, Ashley and Andrew; great-grandkids: Wesley, Charlotte and Madeline; beloved cousin Shirley Bayus; grand dogs: Walter, Moose, Hank, Daisy, Marley and Winston.

Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY. The funeral service will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.