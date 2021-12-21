Richard R. Sherwood

AUBURN - Richard R. Sherwood , 75, of Auburn passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Sherwood was born in Syracuse, the son of Robert and Betty (Sleeth) Sherwood. He was an USMC Vietnam Veteran from 1966-1969.

His friends were his family in Auburn, mostly at Northbrook Court, his very, very best friend was always there for him. No matter what. Always checking on him.

He is survived by three sisters: Jane Dunaway of FL, Elaine Foley of East Syracuse and Joan Moon of FL; and brother Paul of Syracuse; his best friend Wayne Chapman. Richard was predeceased by his parents and a sister Jane.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY.

There will be no funeral services per Richard's request.

Mask's are mandatory at all times.

In lieu of flowers St. Jude's Children Hospital.

