Richard Ralph 'Dick' Adamo

May 31, 1932 - Aug. 12, 2021

SEDONA, AZ — Richard Adamo, 89, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born on May 31, 1932 in Waterloo, NY. He married Mildred "Millie" Mucia in 1952 and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1957.

He worked at Garrett AiResearch (Honeywell) for 37 years, retiring as a Product Support Manager. They bought a home in Sedona, Arizona soon after his retirement where they spent 29 wonderful years.

Preceded in death by his fathers Frank Adamo and Peter Mitchell, stepmother, Mary Adamo, and his mother, Lena Mitchell, his brother, Peter Mitchell, his brother, Joey Adamo, his sister, Mary Scannell.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Millie; his sisters: Shirley Mitchell, Betty Jane Peterson and Sandy Mitchell. He is also survived by his seven grown children: Frank Adamo (Sheila), Rosemary McVay (Greg), James Adamo (Carol), Kathleen Patrick (Don, deceased), Christine Mayberry (Tyrone) and Paul Adamo (Cindy); his 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He loved to work in his yard, he instilled a love of God in his family, a passion for fishing with his sons, playing cards, especially with his daughters, and enjoyed his wife Millie's famous Italian cooking.

A visitation and Rosary was held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Mortuary, 1562 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85204.