Richard Ray Lago

Franklin Ray Lago

July 30, 2020

AUBURN — Franklin Ray Lago, 57, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital following an extended illness. Franklin was born Carthage, NY. He was the son of the late Clement L. Lago and Else M. Hartmann Lago.

For many years, Frank worked as a crane operator for the Auburn Steel Corporation. He is survived a brother, Robert E. Lago, of Moravia and a sister, Riccarda Jarvis, of Auburn.

Besides his parents, Franklin was predeceased by a precious niece Jennifer O. Jarvis.

Funeral arrangements for Franklin will be handled by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Rd., Auburn and are incomplete at this time.

