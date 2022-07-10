Richard 'Rick' J. Porter

PORT BYRON - Richard "Rick" J. Porter, 78, of Port Byron, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Commons. He was the son of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Quill Porter. Rick worked as a maintenance worker for many years for the water utilities in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Porter of Port Byron; son, Michael (Callie) Porter of New Hope; daughter, Melissa (Steve) Avery of Johnson City; brother, Fay (Peg) Porter of Melbourne, FL; stepchildren Loree (Carley) Rouse, Bonnie (Terry) Colquhoun, Skip (Karla) Goff and Butch (Sandee) Goff; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At Rick's request there will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com